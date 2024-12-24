Caris LeVert News: Scores 11 points
LeVert logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Jazz.
With Max Strus healthy, LeVert won't have as much upside going forward. He's barely holding onto top-150 value in nine-category formats, so LeVert's fantasy managers in standard leagues may need to look at other options on the waiver wire.
