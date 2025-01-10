Caris LeVert News: Scores 18 in spot start
LeVert chipped in 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 win over Toronto.
With Donovan Mitchell (rest) taking the second night of a back-to-back set off, LeVert made his first start of the season and scored his most points since Dec. 16. Since returning from a four-game absence at the end of November, LeVert has averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 23.9 minutes per game.
