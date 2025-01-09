Caris LeVert News: Starting sans Mitchell

LeVert will start in Thursday's matchup against Toronto, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (rest) sidelined for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, LeVert will get the starting nod for the first time this season. The 30-year-old has provided a fairly consistent spark off the bench for the Cavaliers thus far, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 22.8 minutes per contest.