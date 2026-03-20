Caris LeVert News: Steps up for Detroit
LeVert had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 victory over the Wizards.
With Cade Cunningham (chest) out indefinitely, LeVert is one of several Pistons who could see increased minutes and usage. LeVert has been pretty underwhelming for the most part this season, however, and Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter are likely to be better grabs in fantasy hoops.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 128 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1010 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 713 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 147 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More