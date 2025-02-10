Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Strong effort off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

LeVert tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Monday's 112-106 win over Orlando.

LeVert finished Monday's game as the Hawks' second-leading scorer behind Trae Young (19), however the former was Atlanta's most efficient offensive player of the contest. LeVert will likely be the Hawks' top option off the bench following the departure of De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic at the trade deadline.

Caris LeVert
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
