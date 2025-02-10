Caris LeVert News: Strong effort off bench Monday

LeVert tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Monday's 112-106 win over Orlando.

LeVert finished Monday's game as the Hawks' second-leading scorer behind Trae Young (19), however the former was Atlanta's most efficient offensive player of the contest. LeVert will likely be the Hawks' top option off the bench following the departure of De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic at the trade deadline.