Caris LeVert News: Traded to Atlanta
The Cavaliers traded LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps for De'Andre Hunter on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
LeVert had been in a brutal slump for Cleveland with two scoreless duds in a row. He's had a tough season overall, averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals, and his minutes were trending in the wrong direction. LeVert could benefit from a change of scenery, and there are plenty of wing minutes up for grabs on an Atlanta roster that may not be done making moves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now