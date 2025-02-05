Caris LeVert News: Unable to score
LeVert ended Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Celtics with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes.
For the first time this campaign, LeVert was unable to find the bottom of the net. He's been ice cold for a while now and his workload has suffered as a result -- he's shooting 34.7 percent from the field over his last 10 games with an average of 24.0 minutes per contest.
