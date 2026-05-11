Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Valiant effort off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 7:54pm

LeVert produced 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

LeVert's availability was in jeopardy heading into Game 4 due to a heel bruise, but he was cleared to suit up prior to tipoff. The heel issue had little impact on his play, as he led the Pistons in scoring and made threes despite being utilized off the bench. Monday's performance marks the first time LeVert has scored in double figures so far this series.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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