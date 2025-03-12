Caris LeVert News: Will play vs. Charlotte

LeVert (finger) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert is dealing with a sprained right finger but will suit up and play Wednesday against Charlotte. The 29-year-old veteran is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.