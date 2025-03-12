Caris LeVert News: Will play vs. Charlotte
LeVert (finger) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
LeVert is dealing with a sprained right finger but will suit up and play Wednesday against Charlotte. The 29-year-old veteran is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now