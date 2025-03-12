Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Will play vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

LeVert (finger) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert is dealing with a sprained right finger but will suit up and play Wednesday against Charlotte. The 29-year-old veteran is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.

Caris LeVert
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now