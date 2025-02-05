Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert News: Will start vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 3:27pm

LeVert will get the start in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

LeVert will slide into the starting lineup for the Cavaliers on Wednesday, with star guard Donovan Mitchell (shoulder) ruled out for the game in Detroit. LeVert has started two games for Cleveland this season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

