Caris LeVert News: Will start vs. Detroit

LeVert will slide into the starting lineup for the Cavaliers on Wednesday, with star guard Donovan Mitchell (shoulder) ruled out for the game in Detroit. LeVert has started two games for Cleveland this season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.