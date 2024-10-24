Carlton Carrington Injury: Dealing with mild sprain

Carrington is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, head coach Brian Keefe told reporters, including Josh Robbins of The Athletic, on Thursday.

Carrington exited Thursday's loss to the Celtics after landing awkwardly following a lay-up with roughly four minutes left in the contest and headed straight to the locker room. He finished Thursday's 122-102 loss to the Celtics with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.