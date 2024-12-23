Carlton Carrington Injury: Early exit Monday

Carrington exited Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter with an apparent side injury and did not return. He finishes the contest with 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes.

Carrington went back to the locker room with seven minutes left in the contest and did not return. Specifics regarding the injury are unknown at this point, but he'll have two days to recover before the Wizards' next game, which comes Thursday against Charlotte.