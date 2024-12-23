Fantasy Basketball
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington Injury: Exits game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Carrington went back to the locker room during Monday's game against the Thunder with an apparent side injury, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Carrington walked back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter grabbing at his side. Considering there are fewer than five minutes left and the Wizards trail by double-digits, it wouldn't be surprising to see Carrington not return.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
