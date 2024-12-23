Carlton Carrington Injury: Exits game
Carrington went back to the locker room during Monday's game against the Thunder with an apparent side injury, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Carrington walked back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter grabbing at his side. Considering there are fewer than five minutes left and the Wizards trail by double-digits, it wouldn't be surprising to see Carrington not return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now