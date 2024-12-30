Carlton Carrington Injury: Exits game early
Carrington left Monday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent head injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carrington looked to fall backward and hit his head on an opposing player's knee, and he stayed down on the court for a while after the play before ultimately being taken off the court in a wheelchair. He was later ruled out with a post-traumatic headache, per Robbins.
