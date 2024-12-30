Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington Injury: Exits game early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 6:14pm

Carrington left Monday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent head injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington looked to fall backward and hit his head on an opposing player's knee, and he stayed down on the court for a while after the play before ultimately being taken off the court in a wheelchair. He was later ruled out with a post-traumatic headache, per Robbins.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now