Carlton Carrington Injury: Iffy with back soreness

Carrington is questionable for Wednesday's game agains the Bulls with lower back soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but this is news is a tough blow for a Washington team that will be without Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) yet again. Carrington had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes Tuesday against the Rockets, but presumably tweaked his back in the loss. If he can't play, Jared Butler and Corey Kispert may have to log a ton of minutes.