Carlton Carrington Injury: Practices fully Friday

Coach Brian Keefe said Friday that Carrington (ankle) was a full participant in practice, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Carrington sustained a mild left ankle sprain late in Thursday's blowout loss to the Celtics. The rookie posted three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes as a starter. While his status has not yet been updated for Saturday against Cleveland, Carrington can be considered questionable to suit up.