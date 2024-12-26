Fantasy Basketball
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Carrington is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a right hip contusion.

Carrington has been diagnosed with a right hip contusion after exiting Monday's loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter. Alexandre Sarr (back) and Bilal Coulibaly (groin) are also questionable, while Kyle Kuzma (rib) remains out, so the Wizards may be shorthanded again versus the Hornets.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
