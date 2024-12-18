Carlton Carrington Injury: Tabbed questionable
Carrington (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Carrington picked up a non-COVID illness between games and could be held out Thursday to rest and recover. Thankfully for the Wizards, Carrington's appearance on the injury report aligns with the return of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (ankle), leaving ample alternate options in the backcourt.
