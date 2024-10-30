Carlton Carrington News: Back in starting lineup

Carrington will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

With Kyle Kuzma (groin) sidelined, Carrington slides back into the starting lineup and will be joined by Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr. Carrington has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and has played at least 20 minutes in all three of his regular-season appearances thus far.