Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington News: Career-high 23 points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Carrington finished Saturday's 125-111 loss to the Hawks with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

The 2024 first-rounder enjoyed arguably his best night of the season Saturday, submitting a career-high 23 points and five three-pointers to pace the team. It's been a shaky rookie season for Carrington, but he's beginning to trend up recently with the rebuilding Wizards. Over his past three contests (all starts), Carrington has averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 4.0 threes in 36.2 minutes.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now