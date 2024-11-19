Carlton Carrington News: Co-leads Washington in scoring

Carrington finished Monday's 134-106 loss to the Knicks with 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

Carrington was one of three Washington players who scored 18 points in this thumping loss to the Knicks, and the rookie out of Pittsburgh continues to play at a high level while standing out in his first-year class. Carrington has been ever-present in the Wizards' starting lineup in November, averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across nine contests.