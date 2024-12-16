Carlton Carrington News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Carrington contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to Boston.

The rookie guard recorded his second career double-double, with the first coming Nov. 8 against Memphis. Carrington has started four straight games while Corey Kispert (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) have been sidelined, but his 7.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.5 threes and 0.8 steals in 33.8 minutes over that stretch doesn't mark him as much of a fantasy asset, and his 30.0 percent shooting from the floor is an outright liability.