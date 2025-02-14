Carlton Carrington News: Four assists in Rising Stars semis

Carrington logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound over 9:02 of court time during Team M's 40-39 loss to Team G League in the Rising Stars semifinal.

Carrington led both teams in assists and finished with a plus-2 point differential. The rookie first-round pick has started in each of his last five games for the Wizards after being moved to the bench in late January. Over that span, he has averaged 16.0 points on 56.9 percent shooting (including 54.5 percent on 6.6 3PA/G), 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 36.4 minutes per game. With Kyle Kuzma now in Milwaukee, Carrington should continue to see an increased role for Washington following the All-Star break.