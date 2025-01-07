Carlton Carrington News: Good to go for Tuesday

Carrington (ankle) has cleared for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington has been dealing with an ankle injury but will play in Tuesday's game against Houston. The 19-year-old has played well in his first season with the Wizards, averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.