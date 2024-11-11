Fantasy Basketball
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Carrington (knee) is available and starting in Monday's matchup against the Rockets.

Carrington has been upgraded from questionable to available while dealing with right knee soreness. The rookie has carved out a significant role with the Wizards through eight regular-season games (seven starts), during which he has averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 30.0 minutes per game.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
