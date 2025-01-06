Carlton Carrington News: Iffy for Tuesday

Carrington (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

The rookie first-rounder is in danger of sitting out the front end of Washington's back-to-back due to an ankle injury. The Wizards could also be without Jordan Poole (hip) on Tuesday, and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) has already been ruled out. If Carrington ends up on the sidelines as well, Kyshawn George and Jared Butler would be set for expanded roles against the Rockets.