Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington News: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Carrington (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

The rookie first-rounder is in danger of sitting out the front end of Washington's back-to-back due to an ankle injury. The Wizards could also be without Jordan Poole (hip) on Tuesday, and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) has already been ruled out. If Carrington ends up on the sidelines as well, Kyshawn George and Jared Butler would be set for expanded roles against the Rockets.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now