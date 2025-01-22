Fantasy Basketball
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington News: Invisible in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Carrington provided three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

Despite seeing sizable workloads, the rookie guard hasn't been able to generate much fantasy value. He's shooting 39.8 percent from the field in January, posting averages of 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers over his last 12 outings. He's difficult to trust outside of very deep formats.

