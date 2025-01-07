Carlton Carrington News: Sinks four triples in loss

Carrington finished Tuesday's 135-112 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes.

The rookie served as the club's primary ball handler with Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) sidelined. Carrington racked up nine points, three rebounds and three assists in the first half, shooting 3-for-4 from the field with three triples. However, the 19-year-old was quiet in the second half, as the Wizards turned a two-point deficit at the half into a blowout loss. Carrington has carved out a significant role in the starting five early on, and he'll likely continue to receive an increased role until Poole or Brogdon are able to return to game action.