Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Carrington is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Denver.

Carrington will make his first start since Nov. 18 against the Knicks. He's scored in double digits over his last two games while coming off the bench, and Carrington should have a larger role on offense Saturday due to the absences of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Corey Kispert (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ribs).

