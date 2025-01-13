Carlton Carrington News: Struggles with shot
Carrington closed Sunday's 136-95 loss to the Thunder with five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.
For the third game in a row, Carrington failed to reach double figures in the scoring column. His workload has remained high, however, as the Wizards are currently without Malcolm Brogdon (foot). During that three-game span, Carrington has averaged 5.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 26.9 percent shooting from the field.
