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Carter Bryant Injury: Iffy for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 2:21pm

Bryant (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves.

Bryant missed Monday's Game 1 loss due to a right foot sprain he sustained in a recent practice, though head coach Mitch Johnson said he's optimistic it won't be a long-term issue. The rookie first-rounder averaged 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 9.2 minutes per game in five first-round outings. If he remains out, Keldon Johnson could continue seeing a slight bump in minutes.

Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs
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