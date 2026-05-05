Carter Bryant Injury: Iffy for Game 2

Bryant (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves.

Bryant missed Monday's Game 1 loss due to a right foot sprain he sustained in a recent practice, though head coach Mitch Johnson said he's optimistic it won't be a long-term issue. The rookie first-rounder averaged 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 9.2 minutes per game in five first-round outings. If he remains out, Keldon Johnson could continue seeing a slight bump in minutes.