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Carter Bryant Injury: "Trending Well" for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 5:11pm

Bryant (foot) is "trending well" ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus Minnesota, Raul Dominguez Jr. of the Associated Press reports.

Bryant appears to have a good chance of playing in Game 2, although head coach Mitch Johnson indicated Carter should suit up for Game 3 if he's not available Wednesday. The 20-year-old averaged 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks across 9.2 minutes in the Spurs' first-round series against Portland. However, he wasn't on the court for the series opener versus the Timberwolves on Monday night. If Carter is available, he might only see limited action, potentially appearing during certain situations throughout the contest.

Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs
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