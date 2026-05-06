Carter Bryant News: Available to play
Bryant (foot) is available for Game 2 versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bryant will be available to play limited minutes off the bench Wednesday. In San Antonio's first-round series with Portland, Bryant averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest.
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