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Carter Bryant News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bryant (foot) is available for Game 2 versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bryant will be available to play limited minutes off the bench Wednesday. In San Antonio's first-round series with Portland, Bryant averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest.

Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs
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