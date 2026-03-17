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Carter Bryant News: Chips in 10 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:16am

Bryant supplied 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Clippers.

The one-and-done freshman from Arizona hasn't consistently contributed as a rookie, but he's appeared in 57 games with the parent club and shown flashes of elite defense. Monday marked his seventh game with a double-digit scoring total, but his role will likely decrease when Luke Kornet (knee) and Dylan Harper (calf) are cleared to return.

Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs
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