Carter Bryant News: Makes strong impression
Bryant finished Tuesday's 131-91 victory over the 76ers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.
Harrison Barnes (ankle) missed his first game of the season, allowing Bryant to see extended run off the bench. He hasn't made much of an impact in fantasy leagues this season with a low usage rate combined with sparse minutes, but he made the most of his opportunity Tuesday.
