Carter Bryant News: Provides decent boost off bench
Bryant provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across nine minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to the Nuggets.
Bryant scored in double figures for the second time this month and needed only nine minutes to do it. He continues to hang on at the back end of the rotation, and while he can occasionally provide a small boost in the scoring or rebounding category, he's not someone you can rely on at this time.
