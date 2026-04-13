Carter Bryant headshot

Carter Bryant News: Solid stat line off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bryant closed Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Nuggets with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 30 minutes.

The rookie took advantage of the expanded playing time and posted a solid line despite struggling massively with his three-point shooting. Don't expect Bryant to be much of a factor in the playoffs, though. He averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 71 appearances during the regular season while logging 11.5 minutes per contest.

Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs
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