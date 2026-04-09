Carter Bryant News: Strong line off bench
Bryant chipped in 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Victor Wembanyama (ribs) and Stephon Castle (knee) were both sidelined, allowing the rookie to step into a larger role off the bench. The Spurs are hopeful to have both players back for Friday, however. Across 69 appearances this season, Bryant has averaged a mere 11.0 minutes per contest.
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