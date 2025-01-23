Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Wallace headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a facial injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace was hit in the face by Kyrie Irving on a loose ball scramble, and he's questionable to return. This is a huge blow for a depleted Thunder team, as Luguentz Dort got ejected and Isaiah Joe (illness) is out.

