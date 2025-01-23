Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace Injury: Leaves with apparent facial injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 7:01am

Wallace went to the bench with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Mavericks and then headed to the locker room due to an apparent facial injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace was hit in the face by Kyrie Irving on a loose-ball scramble. The second-year wing had recorded seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes prior to checking out of the contest.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now