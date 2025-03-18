Cason Wallace Injury: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Wallace is dealing with a shoulder injury, so the Oklahoma City backcourt could be severely undermanned Wednesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Jalen Williams (ankle) already ruled out. The Thunder may have to divvy up the vacated minutes among Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe against Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now