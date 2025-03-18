Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace Injury: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:13pm

Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Wallace is dealing with a shoulder injury, so the Oklahoma City backcourt could be severely undermanned Wednesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Jalen Williams (ankle) already ruled out. The Thunder may have to divvy up the vacated minutes among Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe against Philadelphia.

