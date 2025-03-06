Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Wallace is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a knee contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace is one of several regulars who won't be suiting up Friday for the Thunder, as they'll also be without the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (wrist), Lu Dort (knee) and Isaiah Hartenstein (nose). Wallace's next chance to return will be against the Nuggets on Sunday in the first leg of a back-to-back set.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now