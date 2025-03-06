Cason Wallace Injury: Not playing Friday

Wallace is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a knee contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace is one of several regulars who won't be suiting up Friday for the Thunder, as they'll also be without the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (wrist), Lu Dort (knee) and Isaiah Hartenstein (nose). Wallace's next chance to return will be against the Nuggets on Sunday in the first leg of a back-to-back set.