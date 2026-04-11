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Cason Wallace Injury: Out for regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:01pm

Wallace (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Wallace will miss a second consecutive contest due to left great toe soreness, though he will likely be able to return for the start of the playoffs. The third-year guard will finish the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes per game across 77 appearances (58 starts).

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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