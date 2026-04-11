Cason Wallace Injury: Out for regular-season finale
Wallace (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Wallace will miss a second consecutive contest due to left great toe soreness, though he will likely be able to return for the start of the playoffs. The third-year guard will finish the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes per game across 77 appearances (58 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 38 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 339 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 339 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2743 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More