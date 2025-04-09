Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace Injury: Out vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Wallace is out for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a right shoulder strain.

Wallace has scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances, so his absence will prevent the Thunder from having one of their best second-unit scoring weapons in this contest. Wallace plays a key role off the bench for OKC, though, so the team will be cautious with him as the playoffs are right around the corner. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Jazz.

