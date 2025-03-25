Cason Wallace Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Wallace is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings with a left knee contusion.
Wallace joins a growing injury report for the Thunder -- Chet Holmgren (hip), Jalen Williams (hip) and Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) are all questionable as well. If Wallace ends up missing this game, there could be more minutes available for players such as Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams.
