Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Wallace is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings with a left knee contusion.

Wallace joins a growing injury report for the Thunder -- Chet Holmgren (hip), Jalen Williams (hip) and Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) are all questionable as well. If Wallace ends up missing this game, there could be more minutes available for players such as Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
