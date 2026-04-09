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Cason Wallace Injury: Unavailable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Wallace is listed out for Friday's game against Denver due to left great toe soreness, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

This will mark Wallace's first absence since Jan. 27, as the Thunder are resting a large number of their usual rotation players with the No. 1 seed already locked up. He'll have one more chance to appear in the regular season Sunday against Phoenix before the playoffs begin.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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