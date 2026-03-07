Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Another four-steal performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:53pm

Wallace ended Saturday's 104-97 win over Golden State with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and four steals across 31 minutes.

Wallace racked up four steals for the second straight game, although he struggled to have an impact on the offensive end once again. Despite playing a consistent 30-minute role, Wallace has offered upside in only one category, that being steals. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago