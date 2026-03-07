Cason Wallace News: Another four-steal performance
Wallace ended Saturday's 104-97 win over Golden State with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and four steals across 31 minutes.
Wallace racked up four steals for the second straight game, although he struggled to have an impact on the offensive end once again. Despite playing a consistent 30-minute role, Wallace has offered upside in only one category, that being steals. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest.
