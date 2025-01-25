Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Wallace (face) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Wallace's status for Sunday's game in Portland was uncertain after inadvertently being hit in the face by Kyrie Irving during Thursday's game against the Mavericks. Fortunately, the 21-year-old guard will get back on the floor against the Trail Blazers, giving the Thunder a boost in the backcourt.

