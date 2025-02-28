Cason Wallace News: Back in starting role

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hawks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace came off the bench in the 129-121 win over the Nets on Feb. 26, recording 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes, but he'll return to the first unit here. Wallace has been limited to five appearances in February (two starts), averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game in that span.