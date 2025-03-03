Cason Wallace News: Back to bench Monday

Wallace is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Rockets on Monday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace will cede his spot in the starting lineup Monday to Chet Holmgren, who missed Sunday's game against the Spurs due to an ankle injury. Wallace has started in three of the Thunder's last four games, and over that span he has averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals over 31.8 minutes per game.